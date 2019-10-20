Daily News - October 20, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers waive Jarell Martin and Marques Bolden, keep two open roster spots ... for now

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers waived undrafted free agent Marques Bolden and power forward Jarell Martin on Saturday, choosing to keep two roster spots open while exploring the market, league sources tell cleveland.com.

According to sources, the Cavs have been monitoring other cuts around the NBA and have many options they are currently discussing, including the possibility of putting in a claim on forward Alfonzo McKinnie, who was surprisingly waived by the Golden State Warriors. McKinnie has a $1.58 million non-guaranteed contract.

Memphis released forward Ivan Rabb, who could be another option for the Cavs. Rabb, 22, has ties to associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and while Rabb was set to make $1.6 million this season, that figure would still allow the Cavs to stay below the luxury tax threshold if they were to claim him.

The decision coming early on Martin, instead of waiting until Monday when waivers officially process, seems to indicate the Cavs feel good about the free agent options. In all, the list of available players after 5 p.m. will be long and the team wants to survey that landscape and weigh the many possibilities. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Host 11th Annual Big Shots & Little Stars Fundraiser

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

Arks, temples and crusades, oh my!

Forty very special children enjoyed an adventure-filled night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, where the red carpet was rolled out and they were treated like the stars that they are. The Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed the little superstars and more than 1,000 guests for the annual “Big Shots & Little Stars” fundraiser, to benefit Flashes of Hope and The Children’s Tumor Foundation. The fun-filled and emotion-evoking event helps raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

Many of Northeast Ohio’s top business and community leaders were in the crowd for a swashbuckling stage show, emceed by Cavs in-arena hosts Ahmaad and Nicole, and featuring Flashes of Hope founder, Allison Clarke, a live auction, live entertainment and more. Cavs general manager Koby Altman and his basketball operations staff, as well as head coach John Beilein and his coaching staff, were in attendance for the uplifting show.

The highlight of the event every year is the fashion show, where Cavs players and other Cleveland-area “Big Shots” are paired with the “Little Stars” of the night – pediatric cancer survivors – to walk the runway. There was hardly a dry eye in the crowd, as guests watched with awe as the Little Stars stole the show. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

