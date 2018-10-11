Daily News - October 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rodney Hood's bet on himself sets up most important season of career

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The 2017-18 regular season began exactly the way Rodney Hood envisioned.

In his fourth season in Utah, the swingman was thrust into a bigger role. Expected to help fill the void after Gordon Hayward's departure, Hood was about to get every crack at solidifying his spot in Utah's long-term plans and earning the robust contract he had been working toward for years. It was also the perfect platform to rebound from a postseason flop.

Months later, the ground beneath him started to shake and he could never regain his footing.

"It started off as one of my better seasons since I've been in the league and then in the playoffs not playing for the first time, getting DNPs, not playing to my full potential and trying to figure everything out, it was just tough," Hood told cleveland.com.

Cavaliers adding blue uniforms to the mix this season, but what will they look like?

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are adding two new uniform sets to their repertoire this season and ditching those gray "The Land" jerseys that nobody (except me) liked.

While we don't know what the new jerseys will look like, we know they will be different shades of blue. That's according to Twitter user Casey Vitelli, who snooped the depths of LockerVision, the NBA's web site that lists what uniform each team will wear on any given night, to get the intel which has since been backed up by other reliable uni watchers.

Casey Vitelli @caseyvitelli Found colors for the new "City Edition" uniforms. Also found colors for a new uniform, known as the "Earned Edition" uniforms. Only 16 teams will rock the "Earned Edition." (quick glance its all the playoff teams from last year)

Cleveland Cavaliers waive Levi Randolph; roster trimmed to 19

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers took a step toward finalizing their roster on Wednesday afternoon, waiving guard Levi Randolph.

One of six players invited to training camp to compete for that 15th -- and final -- roster spot, Randolph played in the last two preseason games.

He scored two points on 1-of-4 from the field in 13 minutes against the Boston Celtics. He played just four minutes during Monday's short-handed loss against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers' roster now stands at 19 players.

