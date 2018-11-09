Daily News - November 9, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers to debut City Edition uniforms on Tuesday

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cavs will debut their new City Edition Nike uniforms, which bear the Cleveland script wordmark, at their next home game on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

This season the orange and blue uniforms will be worn for six home games, which also include Dec. 7 (vs. the Kings), Dec. 23 (Bulls), Jan. 5 (Pelicans), Feb. 13 (Nets) and March 26 (Celtics). The new design also includes a tag on the lower left that reads, “1 OUT OF 5 GREATS,” in reference to Lake Erie, one of the five Great Lakes.

In addition, the court at Quicken Loans Arena will bear a special design for the six games, with the Cleveland script featured in the center, orange and blue borders and lanes in those colors. Also included will be the Goodyear wordmark, worn on all Cavs jerseys this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

You’re going to either love or hate the Cavaliers new uniforms

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you liked the blue and orange Cavaliers uniforms from the Price-Daugherty era or the swoosh from the Shawn Kemp-Bob Sura days, chances are you’ll approve of the team’s new “City Edition" jerseys.

Or not.

The new kit borrows elements from both designs: the blue and orange color scheme from the late ’80s and the swoosh from the mid ’90s, while, at the same time, reflecting “the shared traits of perseverance, pride and unity for a city and team moving together into the future,” as the team touts in a release.

The Cavs collaborated with Destination Cleveland on the design. The swoosh, in actuality, is a wave to represent Lake Erie. (Makes sense now, right?) The “Cleveland” script wordmark on the front of the jersey is taken straight from those iconic Cleveland signs throughout the city. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

George Hill to miss two weeks with sprained right shoulder

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The injuries keep piling up for the one-win Cavaliers, as starting point guard George Hill is expected to be out two weeks with a sprained right shoulder, sources told cleveland.com on Thursday.

Hill was a late scratch ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The veteran point guard worked out on the floor, going through his usual pregame routine, but felt pain in his right shoulder and was held out.

The Cavs are already without Kevin Love following surgery on his toe. Sam Dekker, Love's primary backup, suffered a sprained ankle on the team's recent road trip and could miss up to a month.

Cedi Osman, who moved to power forward in a new-look starting group, left Wednesday's game early with lower back spasms and walked out of the arena gingerly following Cleveland's 95-86 loss. The Cavs are hoping the day off will allow him to return for Saturday's game in Chicago. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

