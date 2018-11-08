Daily News - November 8, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Drew talked to Cavaliers about being patient with Collin Sexton

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Late Wednesday night, Collin Sexton was able to crack a smile and share a few laughs with Tristan Thompson -- the only other player remaining in the locker room following a 95-86 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavaliers air has been heavy lately, with Sexton taking plenty of heat from teammates while trying to fight through the growing pains rookies endure.

Even though the Cavs' losing streak moved to four games, there wasn't a sense of discouragement. The poor body language was gone. The quiet whispers were silenced. The blame wasn't being placed on one player more than any other.

On this night, the Cavs -- and Sexton in particular -- had plenty of reasons to be proud after fighting back from a 16-point deficit and nearly stealing the game from the Thunder despite missing four players from the usual rotation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton takes important step in Cavaliers' 95-86 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- George Hill’s sore right shoulder created the opportunity Collin Sexton had been wanting. The rookie took it from there.

Making his first NBA start after Hill was a late scratch, Sexton showed promise -- albeit in a losing effort.

The Cavs, thanks in large part to another poor second quarter that carried over into the early minutes of the second half, couldn’t complete the comeback. They dropped their fourth straight game, 95-86, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But these are the nights the team can tolerate.

“You can definitely build on (it), especially against a team like Oklahoma,” JR Smith said. “They’re really good, they’re a playoff-caliber team, obviously. But the way we came back in that third and fourth really showed what we’re made of.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Shorthanded Cavs Can't Rally Past Thunder

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- Wins against upper-echelon Western Conference teams will be tough to come by this year for the young Cavaliers. But if they play the way they did on Wednesday night, they’ll eventually take down one of those heavyweights.

The Thunder came to Cleveland having won five straight and smelled blood against a shorthanded Cavaliers squad when they rolled into The Q. The Wine & Gold gave them all they could handle for three-and-a-half quarters, but OKC closed the contest on an 11-2 run to take the, 95-86, decision and send Cleveland to its fourth straight defeat.

Already without their two top power forwards – Kevin Love and Sam Dekker – the Cavaliers were without starting point guard George Hill, out with left shoulder soreness, and lost the man who slid over to play the 4, Cedi Osman, less than six minutes into the affair.

In fairness, the Thunder were without former MVP, Russell Westbrook, who sprained his left ankle in a Monday night win over New Orleans. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: