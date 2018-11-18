Daily News - November 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game roadie this Monday night in Motown as they take on their Central Division rivals, the Detroit Pistons, at Little Caesars Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the Washington Wizards last Wednesday night, 119-95, the Cavaliers are still on the lookout for their first road win of the season. They nearly snagged one in the final moments of their game against the Bulls on Nov. 10 in Chi-Town, but fell short, 99-98.

In order to get that elusive first road victory, Cleveland is going to have to play to its advantages on Monday night. One of those advantages includes their rebounding game; the Cavs have outrebounded their opponent in 11 of 14 games, including each of their last five (since 11/5 at ORL). During that five-game stretch, the Cavs are outrebounding opponents by an average of 9.4 boards per game (49.8-40.4).

In terms of player performances, the Cavs are going to want to rely on guys like Collin Sexton and Tristan Thompson to get the job done in Detroit.

Do you have a Cavs question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Chris? Submit it here or tweet @ChrisFedor.

Hey, Brad: This a good point. The NBA Board of Governors approved changes to the draft lottery system. The first time the changes will be implemented: During the 2019 NBA Draft.

In the old format, the team with worst record had a 25 percent chance of winning the lottery and could finish no lower than fourth in the overall order. The second-worst team had a 19.9 percent chance at the top pick. The third-worst team had a 15.6 percent.

In the new format, the team with the worst record is ensured a top 5 selection. Their odds of winning the lottery, however, are equal to the two teams that finish with the second- and third-worst records respectively. Teams with the three worst records will all have a 14 percent chance of winning. The fourth-worst record has a 12.5 percent chance while the fifth-worst team gets a 10.5 percent chance. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

INDEPENDENCE — Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton didn’t draw from team video or suggestions from an assistant coach to improve his scoring from behind the 3-point line.

The 19-year-old point guard said his father Darnell helped to fix his mechanics.

“My dad helped me to correct certain things I need to improve on,” Sexton said. “He watches the games all the time and he knows how I make shots. It was easy for him to correct it.

“We got in the gym and we worked on it. I feel like I’m shooting a lot better.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

