Daily News - November 16, 2018

Cavs' Love on a mission to change attitudes about mental health

Author: Rory Carroll

Publication: Reuters

(Reuters) - Kevin Love is one of the toughest players in the NBA but the embodiment of that type of masculinity is ‘outdated’ and ‘dangerous’ and stops men from seeking help for depression and anxiety, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers forward.

The five-time All Star knows only too well how debilitating burying emotions can be after he suffered a panic attack during a game last November.

He realized he needed help and started seeing a therapist.

Now he is hoping to spread the message that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness, with a web series called “Locker Room Talk,” where he interviews athletes like Michael Phelps, Channing Frye and Paul Pierce about their own mental health struggles. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rookie Tales ... With Kyle Korver

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

When he watched his name flash across the bottom of the screen on ESPN’s scrolling ticker – the 51st pick of the 2003 Draft – there’s no way Kyle Korver could have known he’d go on to become one of the greatest long-distance shooters in NBA history.

But 16 seasons later, that’s exactly where Korver’s legacy stands.

The Lakewood, California native came into the 2018-19 season having canned 2,213 career three-pointers – good for 4th on the NBA’s all-time list, 2nd among active players. His .431 percentage from long-range is also 6th on the league’s all-time list, 2rd-best among active players. The league’s four-time three-point shooting champ has drilled over 100 triples 13 times in his career, including each of his last eight seasons.

If franchises had known then what we know now about Cleveland’s man with a very particular set of skills, he never would’ve lasted until the 51st pick – even in what’s widely-considered the greatest Draft in NBA history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: What's the Significance?

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Is 13 actually an unlucky number? According to the longest tenured Cavalier, it's not.

What if a player is already wearing the jersey number of your liking when you are traded to a new team?

Ever wonder how a player gets their number?

These questions and more are answered as Cavs.com takes a look at some of the current Cavaliers’ uniform numbers and the stories behind them in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: