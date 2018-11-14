Daily News - November 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

David Nwaba makes case for more playing time with 'unbelievable' performance

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- David Nwaba was forced to patiently wait his turn. That's nothing new. It's the story of his improbable career.

Former head coach Tyronn Lue didn't use him, giving Nwaba 20 total minutes in the first six games. The switch to Larry Drew surprisingly didn't do much for Nwaba either.

But the NBA is often about taking advantage of opportunities, staying ready until that happens. While it took a handful of injuries, Nwaba has finally gotten his chance, the one he thought he signed up for when bypassing an offer from Indiana to join Cleveland.

Over the last few games, Nwaba has been a key piece of the Cavaliers' revamped bench and he's doing his part to keep that spot -- even when Cedi Osman, Kyle Korver and Sam Dekker eventually return. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers show they truly are different in 113-89 rout against Charlotte: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers spent the past few days talking about how different they are than the discombobulated and nearly-broken group that left Charlotte embarrassed less than two weeks ago.

Turns out, they were right.

The Cavs clobbered the Hornets on Tuesday night 113-89. That's a long way from their 32-point defeat on Nov. 3.

No player epitomizes the team's evolution quite like rookie Collin Sexton. After looking rattled and overwhelmed in his first matchup against Charlotte's talented tandem (All-Star Kemba Walker and future Hall-of-Famer Tony Parker), Sexton played with poise and maturity in his second crack. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers know they are ‘overmatched’ but won’t make excuses

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers could create a long list of excuses for their wretched 1-11 start.

Few teams deal with that much chaos -- much self-inflicted, with a healthy mix of bad luck -- in a whole season, let alone one month.

But it’s fruitless. They know that. An Eastern Conference champion four years running, no one is going to feel sorry for them. Complaining won’t lead to wins. Lamenting the players they don’t have, including five that won’t play Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, won’t either.

“We’re playing the hand we’ve been dealt and we’re making no excuses,” head coach Larry Drew said Monday. “Our guys are still going out there on the court and they’re laying it on the line. To hear them say that we’re close even as depleted as we have been this season, they still believe they can win. I’m very happy to hear them say that, I’m very encouraged to hear them say that. It just tells me these guys are committed to getting it together, regardless of what our injury situation may be or whatever the situation may be.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: