Daily News - November 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, Game 10 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-3) on Tuesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio; NBA TV

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the 76ers 106-99 on March 12. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton’s career high, defensive rebounding and more: Six observations from the Cavs’ road win over Knicks

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

NEW YORK — In a place known for Broadway and celebrity sightings and dubbed “The City that Never Sleeps,” the Cavs found themselves in the spotlight Sunday night. And for good reasons.

Their success on the road continued. While the booing and other noises bounced around Madison Square Garden, it didn’t seem to faze a single Cavs player. They continued to find their way past the Knicks’ defense and stop the New York offense. The Cavs claimed their second consecutive road win, 108-87.

“Thrilled to get that win. After the win against Washington and to come back and play a Sunday night game in Madison Square Garden. The guys were excited about it and really played well,” coach John Beilein said. “Both ends of the floor, this was one of our better performances.”

Here are six observations from the Cavs’ win in Madison Square Garden: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Power Rankings Week 4: Sixers fall, Suns rise and L.A. at the top

Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN.com

23. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 4-5

Week 3 ranking: 25

After losing three straight games, Cleveland recorded back-to-back double-digit road wins against the Wizards and Knicks. One sign of growth has been the team's ability to take care of the ball. In three games this week, Cleveland's young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland combined for only 10 turnovers. This season, the Cavaliers rank fourth in fewest turnovers per game. – Marks

(Find the rest of rankings at link below) - CLICK HERE to read full story.