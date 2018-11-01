Daily News - November 1, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cavaliers’ Rodney Hood starts to find himself in nick of time
Author: Marla Ridenour
Publication: Akron Beacon Journal
CLEVELAND — Two games may be too soon to assume that Rodney Hood has found himself.
But the 26-year-old guard’s best game as a Cavalier in the team’s first after Sunday’s firing of coach Tyronn Lue could be a boost on many levels, both individually and collectively.
Lue expected Hood to be the team’s second-leading scorer behind forward Kevin Love, who is now out at least two to three more weeks with a left big toe injury. Although he hopes the pain will subside from time in a walking boot, Love said surgery has not been ruled out.
Discord between Lue and the front office that led to his dismissal centered around underachieving talent, especially young players like Hood, acquired at the February trade deadline as the Cavs began rebuilding before LeBron James departed in July. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers striving to become 'pass-first offense,' find blueprint in win
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving a pass from Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton quickly attacked baseline and looked to have a contested but makable layup attempt if he wanted.
Instead, Sexton hung in the air before flipping the ball to Kyle Korver who was stationed in the left corner. Korver had a chance to trigger a 3-pointer with a Hawks defender closing in. For him, it would've been a good look, one he typically makes. But the sharpshooter opted to swing the ball to Rodney Hood who then passed it over to Clarkson on the right wing. Bucket.
That possession, which came at the 9:37 mark of the fourth quarter, encapsulates what the Cleveland Cavaliers want to become on offense, what they have to become to survive.
"It was like, "What? Finally,'" Larry Nance Jr. said with a huge smile on his face. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Just work out a deal with Larry Drew, both parties need each other
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: The Plain Dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s been a long time since Larry Drew had some real leverage in a contract situation.
So I don’t blame Drew and his agent for trying to secure a deal that makes him more than an “interim” coach.
That’s because he should be the real coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Part of the reason I favored firing Tyronn Lue during the summer was because the Cavs had Drew on their staff. He is a natural replacement for Lue, and his experience and demeanor make him the right fit for the Cavaliers after LeBron James.
My understanding is Drew was well paid as Lue’s top assistant coach. The Cavs have offered him a raise to coach the team for the rest of the season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
