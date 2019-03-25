Daily News - March 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers can’t handle Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 127-105 loss

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

MILWAUKEE — The Cavaliers have faced the Bucks twice in the past week. And they’ve seen two different versions of their Central Division foe.

They saw Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday and won in Cleveland, 107-102.

Antetokoumpo returned on Sunday. And that Bucks team looked more like the one that has the best record in the NBA in a 127-105 win vs. the Cavs at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee (55-19) never trailed after racing out to an 11-point lead fewer than five minutes into the game, led by its MVP candidate. Antetokounmpo finished short of a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He was one of six Bucks to score in double figures. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bucks Go Wire-to-Wire Over Wine & Gold

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- The Bucks – holding the NBA’s best record with just over two weeks to play – had won all 10 season series against Eastern Conference opponents this season. On Sunday, they went to 11.

The Wine & Gold stung Milwaukee last week at The Q, but with the Greek Freak back in the lineup for Sunday’s rematch the Bucks jumped out to a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and barely looked back, holding on for the 127-105 victory at Fiserv Forum.

After Milwaukee jumped out to its early edge, the Cavaliers were never really in the game, nor never really out of it – cutting the Bucks’ early 11-point lead to three in the second quarter but trailing by double-digits for most of the second half.

Seven Bucks tallied double-figures, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was a nightmare all afternoon for Cleveland – finishing with 26 points, 10 boards, seven assists and four blocks, going 11-for-16 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the stripe. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bucks 127, Cavaliers 105: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Cavs

Author: Jim Hoehn

Publication: Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to have recovered quickly from a recent ankle sprain.

Antetokounmpo showed few signs he was bothered by the ailing right ankle, getting 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Cavaliers 127-105 on Sunday.

After experiencing no problems in the pregame workout, Antetokounmpo played in his second straight game after sitting out two because of his ankle. He made 11-of-16 shots and had seven assists and four blocks in 32 minutes.

“I’m going to keep having my mindset, play through the pain, push forward and do whatever it takes for my team to win,” Antetokounmpo said. “And, when it’s something really, really bad, I know they’re going to do a great job of pulling me out from the team and telling me to rest.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

