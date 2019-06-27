Daily News - June 27, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Porter Jr. trade official, rookie will be with Cleveland Cavaliers for Salt Lake City Summer League

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft class is finally complete.

Cleveland officially acquired the draft rights to rookie Kevin Porter Jr. from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for up to four second-round picks and $5 million -- an amount that was set to expire if the Cavs didn’t use it.

The deal was agreed to on draft night, but the trade call with the league didn’t take place until Wednesday.

Porter was originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft before having his rights sent to Detroit along with guard Tony Snell in exchange for forward Jon Leuer -- a salary-related maneuver that is expected to help the Bucks potentially re-sign Malcom Brogdon, Khris Middleton and maybe even Brook Lopez.

The Cavs then acquired the last pick of the first round from Detroit, which was used on Porter -- a talented but troubled shooting guard from USC who slipped down the board because of off-the-court problems. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rounding It Out

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

On Wednesday, less than a week after the smoke cleared on the 2019 NBA Draft, the Wine & Gold made it official – formally announcing the acquisition of Kevin Porter Jr., the final pick of the first round who was acquired by Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit.

There isn’t a big scouting report on the Seattle native, who played just 21 games at Southern Cal after dealing with a quad injury followed by a two-game team suspension. He was limited to just 21 games for the Trojans, but did enough to impress scouts and become a first round selection.

The 6-6, 218-pound shooting guard idolizes fellow lefty, James Harden. He’ll have to pump up his numbers to reach that strata, but he showed glimpses of that potential in college – averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 52 percent from the floor, including 41 percent from beyond the arc.

Porter’s two best games at USC might have been his first – netting 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench against Robert Morris – and his last – dropping a career-high 17 points against a stingy Washington Huskies squad in the Pac-12 Tourney. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Lindsay Gottlieb didn’t want to be a token hire for the Cavaliers. Here’s how she learned she wasn’t

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

CLEVELAND — Before Lindsay Gottlieb accepted the Cavaliers’ offer to become their first female assistant coach, she wanted to vet it. She wanted to talk it through with her friends on the Golden State Warriors.

Let’s back up for a minute. Gottlieb, 41, worked for the past eight years at a college and a general place on the map where what she’s doing now in Cleveland isn’t that big of a deal, conceptually.

A woman can coach in men’s basketball if she knows her stuff because the game is the game and we’ve evolved as a human race to the point where if there’s a person who can make a player better, regardless of gender, then it’s a smart hire and advantageous for the man who’s about to be coached up. Or so the thinking goes.

Gottlieb was coaching the women’s team, not the men’s, at the University of California-Berkeley, but, more broadly, she was working in a community (the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland, Calif.) where this kind of idea is met with a shrug. Because, of course, anyone can do anything, regardless of race or age or gender or orientation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

