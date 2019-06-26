Daily News - June 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Dylan Windler: Cleveland Cavaliers’ new long-range specialist -- on the court and off

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the hours before the NBA Draft, Dylan Windler needed to clear his head so he grabbed his clubs and ventured out to the golf course with former Belmont head coach Rick Byrd -- one of the few who saw Windler’s basketball potential early and played a pivotal role in Windler shifting to to that sport full time.

“I hit one 350 off the tee,” Windler said with a smile.

Not surprising. Windler is a long-range specialist.

Golf, not basketball, was Windler’s main sport. It wasn’t until late in high school, at the end of his junior year, when hoops started to move to the forefront.

“It was actually a very difficult choice for me early on,” Windler said. “I played both of ‘em growing up my entire life. I excelled at both of them.”

Windler decided to try AAU for the first time prior to his senior season. He wanted to see how he stacked up against others from around the state -- and country. He joined Indiana Elite, which also featured second-round pick Kyle Guy from Virginia. As Windler recalls, he was the seventh or eighth guy on that team, overshadowed by many others with more natural talent. But one weekend -- and one program -- changed everything. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft 2020: What picks do the Cleveland Cavaliers have?

Author: Tim Bileik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuild right now includes two picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. While the team does not yet know is where it will be seeded in the draft lottery following the 2019-20 season.

Follow along with this post throughout the season to see what picks the team has and what they get through trades.

Here are the picks the Cavaliers have in the 2020 NBA Draft:

First round: Own pick (transfers to Atlanta if pick lands outside top 10. If pick is not conveyed, Atlanta gets second rounders in 2021 and 2022.) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers turned down JR Smith offers on draft night, could end up releasing him before Sunday

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Thursday night hoping to trade JR Smith, but turned down a few offers that would have returned a first-round pick, league sources tell cleveland.com.

While the odds of a deal have reduced, there’s still time. The Cavs have until Sunday, to be exact. And they remain the leader in the clubhouse to help a team create cap space heading into what is expected to be a frenzied summer.

After Sunday, Smith’s contract becomes fully guaranteed at $15.6 million. As of now, the Cavs are still trying to make a deal, according to sources familiar with those conversations, but it’s complicated and it has to be the right move, as general manager Koby Altman laid out when recapping the NBA Draft late Thursday night.

“We’re definitely going to investigate what we can do there,” Altman said. “There’s a pain threshold of doing it, going into the tax, which we would have to do in terms of taking back money and the rest of the NBA knowing that we’re in the tax and my job would be getting us out of the tax. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

