Daily News - June 15, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the final days before the 2019 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers will bring Virginia’s 6-foot-7 forward De’Andre Hunter to town for a workout and interview, sources told cleveland.com.

The specific day and time has not yet been finalized, but it is likely to take place either Monday or Tuesday. Hunter’s schedule combined with Cleveland’s will be the determining factor. The draft is Thursday, June 20, and the timing could allow Hunter to make a final impression.

Hunter, 21, was named ACC Defensive Player of Year this past season, helping lead Virginia to a national championship. In 38 games as a sophomore, he averaged 15.2 points on 52 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Hunter, the ACC Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman, capped his college career with 27 points and nine rebounds against Jarrett Culver and Texas Tech in the title game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Almost anything can happen on Draft night, but if the final player in this alphabetically-ordered list doesn’t go No. 1 to the Pelicans, something very strange is happening.

The Wine & Gold – who still have plenty of assets to play with – will be on the clock with the 5th and 26th picks of the first round, and any of the other four forwards could be available up and down the board.

On today’s list, we have the ultimate team player who led his school to the national title, an undersized do-it-all guy with a burning will to win, arguably the best international prospect in the Draft, an athletic wing born in Japan and finally, the most intriguing and dominant prospect to enter the league since the last time the team picking first picked first.

And here’s what the scouts have been saying about them as we draw closer to the big night on Thursday … - CLICK HERE to read full story.

