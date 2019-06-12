Daily News - June 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Running the Two-Man Game, Larry Nance Jr. and Noah Weber Team Up to Tackle Crohn's Disease

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cleveland.com

What’s the best message you can give to someone struggling with something that seems bigger than them?

There’s no concrete answer, but a good start is always to let them know that they’re not alone.

That’s the message Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. gave Noah Weber when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was just 11 years old. They’ve formed a bond since, and earlier this month, they teamed up to help others like them, co-hosting a pair of events in Weber’s hometown of Scarsdale, NY – the Athlete’s vs. Crohn’s & Colitis Tailgate Party and a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament the following day at Scarsdale High School to benefit mentorship programs for pediatric patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

The entire two-day event was captured on film for an upcoming documentary by CloseUp360 – detailing the special relationship between Larry and Noah and their combined efforts to help those fight Crohn’s and colitis.

At 16, Nance wasn’t much older than Weber when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s – a debilitating, incurable autoimmune disease. But it didn’t stop him from reaching his dream of reaching the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers held private workout, had dinner with Jarrett Culver on Monday, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers conducted a private workout with Texas Tech’s 6-7 wing Jarrett Culver on Monday, league sources told cleveland.com.

Sources said Culver, one of a few players in the mix for the Cavaliers’ No. 5 pick, also had dinner with key members of the organization -- general manager Koby Altman, assistant GM Mike Gansey, head coach John Beilein and assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff. When given enough time, the Cavs consider the dinners and sit-downs a valuable opportunity for the braintrust to get to know the prospect and gauge how he would fit into the culture they are trying to instill.

Overlooked coming out of high school, Culver was named Big 12 Player of the Year and helped lead Texas Tech to the national title game. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.5 points on 46.1 percent from field and 30.4 percent from 3-point range to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Cavs have kept tabs on Culver all season, watching him in person numerous times. Altman and Gansey were both in attendance for Culver’s 22-point outburst against Beilein’s Michigan in the Sweet 16. Members of the front office also witnessed Culver’s pro day for Octagon basketball during this pre-draft process. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Prospect Profile: Nassir Little

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

We all know the Draft dilemma by now: Go with the proven player or take a gamble on someone with a higher ceiling.

On Monday, we took a look at decorated Virginia sophomore De’Andre Hunter – a high-floor/low-ceiling guy, in today’s parlance.

Today, it’s the other way around – examining North Carolina freshman Nassir Little, whose resume is somewhat skimpy but who brings a tantalizing athletic upside to Draft night in just over a week.

The Jacksonville, FL native came to Chapel Hill as one of the country’s top recruits – No. 3, according to 247Sports – but spent his freshman season as a sixth man, backing up senior Cameron Johnson. He was still efficient in relief, averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 boards last year, and some scouts feel like the best is yet to come. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

