Daily News - July 6, 2019

Dylan Windler heeds John Beilein’s message, but can’t lead Cleveland Cavaliers to Las Vegas Summer League win against Timberwolves

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS -- Before leaving Salt Lake City Summer League, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein had one final message for rookie Dylan Windler. Beilein wanted Windler to be a bit more selfish, especially after a pair of uneven and laid-back performances to wrap up play in Utah.

Beilein isn’t coaching the Cavs in Las Vegas. That job belongs to assistant Antonio Lang.

During Friday night’s MGM Resorts Summer League opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beilein was sitting opposite the team bench alongside associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, general manager Koby Altman, assistant GM Mike Gansey and a large contingent of players who made the trip to support their new teammates. Still, Windler clearly got the coach’s message.

Windler, the 26th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, topped his point total (12) from the final two games in Salt Lake City. In an 85-75 loss against the Timberwolves, he scored 15 points on 6-of-13 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

“We want Dylan to shoot around 14 shots per game," Lang said after the game. "Got a little fatigued in the end. We used him a little bit too much and we have to find better ways to use him and he’s learning. Every game he’s getting better. The best thing about it, he was aggressive. That was the most important thing.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Game Recap: Timberwolves 85, Cavaliers 75

Author: Alex Barutha

Publication: NBA.com

LAS VEGAS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 85-75, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Friday.

While Cleveland led throughout the first three quarters, Minnesota prevailed when it mattered most. In fact, the Wolves rode a 29-14 third quarter to get back into the game and then took control thanks to a 21-15 fourth quarter. Minnesota’s defense was critical, holding Cleveland to 41 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range. That was also evident by the fact that the Timberwolves won the defensive rebounding battle, 34-28 while winning the steal differential, 8-3.

The Timberwolves (1-0) were led by Keita Bates-Diop, as he totaled 17 points and three rebounds. Josh Okogie finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists despite shooting 2-of-8 from the field. Kelan Martin led the bench with 12 points and 11 boards.

The Cavaliers (0-1) were led by Dylan Windler, as he accrued 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Naz Mitrou-Long amassed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. JaCorey Williams led the bench with 10 points and six rebounds. - CLICK HERE to read full story.