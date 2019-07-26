Daily News - July 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers agree to Exhibit 10 deal with J.P. Macura, will have him compete for roster spot at training camp

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with shooting guard J.P. Macura, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Sources say it’s an Exhibit 10 deal, allowing Macura to compete for one of the final roster spots during training camp. Following JR Smith’s departure, the Cavs had 13 players under contract, two below the maximum number allowed. It hasn’t been decided yet if Macura will get one of those two open spots or the second available two-way deal Cleveland has kept open this off-season.

By signing Macura to the Exhibit 10 contract, which doesn’t count against a team’s salary cap, the Cavs will stay below the luxury tax threshold. This also gives the Cavs -- and Macura -- an option to play in the G League for the Canton Charge if he can’t make the final roster out of camp. The Cavs will have to make their official decision on Macura shortly before Opening Night.

According to sources, the Cavs are expected to keep one roster spot open, but have other players they are eyeing for Exhibit 10 deals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Way-too-early Playoff Picture: The East is wide open and ripe for a new ruler

Author: Zach Harper

Publication: The Athletic

It’s the last week of July and we’ve had a tumultuous and tamperiffic NBA offseason. You know what that means! As we wait for August to come and go so we can get to the Team USA G Team, we can kill some time by looking at the potential playoff situations of both the East and the West.

For the Eastern Conference, the departure of Kawhi Leonard makes it feel like an instantly wide-open race. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers seem to have the clearest paths to the NBA Finals, but that doesn’t mean other teams can’t start making their moves. Indiana, Boston, Brooklyn and Toronto still want to be in the mix. Teams like Orlando, Miami and Detroit want to prove they belong in the tier above them. Teams like Chicago, Atlanta and maybe even Washington want to get into the mix.

And the rest of the conference? Well, the NBA Draft Lottery is just 10 months away! Let’s group these 15 Eastern Conference teams into five categories. There are teams that have no business thinking about the playoff push. There are teams trying to find their identities. There are teams possibly on the fringe of being in/out of the postseason. There are hopeful contenders and then there is the cream of the East crop. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs reportedly sign J.P. Macura to Exhibit 10 deal

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

The Cavs and guard J.P. Macura have agreed on a partially guaranteed (Exhibit 10) contract for next season. Macura played two games with Charlotte as a rookie last year, sources told @ShamsCharania and I. Move brings Cavs’ roster to 14.

Macura, 24, is from Minnesota and played college basketball at Xavier in Cincinnati. He went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and spent last season with the Hornets on a two-way deal. He played two games in the NBA — a total of 17 minutes — and 30 in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s affiliate. In the G-League, he averaged 16.4 points while shooting 36.4% from the field. He’s listed at 6’5” and 203 pounds.

By signing a Exhibit 10 deal, the Cavs have the option to convert Macura’s deal into a two-way slot. Currently, they have one open two-way slot. Rookie forward Dean Wade is signed to the other. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

