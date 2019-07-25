Daily News - July 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How will the Cavaliers look with Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. in the fold?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

Collin Sexton was the Cavaliers’ most prized draft pick in years, maybe dating all the way back to Kyrie Irving, and he didn’t start as a rookie until his 11th game.

This is precisely how they should handle Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. — their (only) new pieces this season. There should be no rush.

To date, the Cavs have made no free-agent signings because they’re so far over the salary cap. They will probably add another guaranteed contract before training camp starts in late September, but it would be a surprise if that player was a starter or even, really, a major minutes contributor.

However, since Cleveland played its last game April 9, it’s added a new head coach and coaching staff, and drafted Garland fifth overall, Windler at No. 26 and Porter at No. 30. John Beilein has yet to coach an NBA game, and only Windler played at all during the Cavs’ Summer League schedule, so it can be a bit of a guessing game as to how all of this might look once the real team gets together for practices and games.

Early on, Beilein should probably follow the path of patience laid out last year by then-coaches Tyronn Lue and Larry Drew for Sexton. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love expected to pull out of USA Basketball camp, competition this summer

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is expected to withdraw from Team USA and FIBA World Cup play.

Love originally committed to attend USA Basketball’s training camp in Las Vegas — from Aug. 5-8 — for a chance to be one of 12 players selected to participate in 2019 World Cup. But he has opted, like many other stars, to pull his name from consideration and focus on preparations for the 2019-20 season.

Love played 22 games during an injury-riddled season, missing a bulk of them following surgery on his toe. Love averaged 17.0 points and 10.9 rebounds in 27.2 minutes.

The final roster for Team USA will be announced on Aug. 17. The tournament begins Aug. 31 in China.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported Love’s decision. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

