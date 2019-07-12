Daily News - July 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Darius Garland grew up in Gary. He gets it. His dream continues with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Author: Mike Hutton

Publication: Chicago Tribune

Darius Garland hasn’t forgotten where it all started.

He never will.

Garland, who moved from Gary to Tennessee after sixth grade to play at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, was selected fifth overall in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers in last month’s NBA draft.

That’s the highest any player from Northwest Indiana has gone since 1991, when Glenn Robinson was the No. 1 pick.

A big part of Garland’s heart will always be in Gary. He wants kids who are pursuing basketball passionately to know he’s one of them.

His dad, Winston, played at Roosevelt and Missouri State and was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. He played in the NBA for eight years.

“I was one of those kids from Gary,” Darius said. “If I can achieve my dream, anyone can achieve their dream. I believe if you work hard and put God first, anything can happen.”

There’s a mysterious buzz that has surrounded Garland. He has barely played since high school after leading his team to four state titles. - CLICK HERE to read full story.