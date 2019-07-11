Daily News - July 11, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler exits summer league game vs. New Orleans Pelicans early, as team wraps up preliminary play

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler -- the team’s lone first-round pick playing at MGM Resorts Summer League -- exited the final preliminary round matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans early.

Windler took a nasty hit to the face, right below the left eye, on the final play of the first quarter while battling for rebound position. After staying down for a little bit after the buzzer, Windler was helped up and walked over to the bench to explain to members of the training staff what happened. Moments later, Windler went back to the locker room for further examination.

At various points in the first half, while Windler’s team struggled to keep up with the Pelicans, various Cleveland executives -- who were sitting along the baseline nearest the Cavs’ bench -- went back to the locker room to check on their valued rookie.

According to sources, the Cavs didn’t have any concerns about a potential concussion and said it was likely just a “shiner.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dylan Windler: The Cleveland Cavaliers’ righty who plays basketball left-handed

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS -- In the Las Vegas Summer League opener, Cleveland Cavaliers lefty Dylan Windler drove right of the lane and hooked an on-target pass to an open teammate stationed in the corner. With his right hand.

A few plays later, Windler came off a screen, faked left, spun the opposite way and drove baseline, finishing a tough, contested layup. Again, with his right hand.

“I’m pretty purely dominantly right-handed,” Windler said.

When he was given his rookie contract in Salt Lake City during the team’s summer league out there, he grabbed the pen with his right hand and started signing his name. When he sits down for a meal, Windler uses his right hand. Drink a cup of Gatorade during timeouts? Right hand. Play golf, which was his first love? Right hand. Windler plays pool lefty and kicks a ball with his left foot. Other than that, there’s not a whole lot done with his “off” hand. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dylan Windler: Newly rich, sticking to simple life as Cavaliers’ standout Summer League player

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS — Since Dylan Windler left Nashville about two weeks ago, he’s signed his name to an NBA contract that will pay him just more than $2 million, laid eyes upon LeBron James for the first time and played at the highest level of competition in his 22 years for the Cavaliers’ Summer League team./p>

Windler has spent a week with the Cavs (and several other teams) at the opulent Four Seasons resort in Las Vegas, fielded questions over and over from the sizable media contingent at Summer League, and already drew a comparison to a “poor man’s Gordon Hayward.”/p>

It’s been a lot to take in, especially for a young man from Indianapolis who played his college ball at Belmont — not exactly a hoops hotbed — and thought he was better at golf than basketball until his senior year of high school./p>

After the Cavs lost to Boston in the Vegas Summer League on Monday, in a game in which the 6-foot-8 forward scored 15 points with five rebounds, one would think he might be looking to cut loose a little. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Should the Cavaliers consider trading for Russell Westbrook?

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This NBA offseason has been one of the craziest in recent memory. Stars like Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Paul George have changed teams in a matter of weeks.

The mayhem is expected to continue with eight-time All-Star Russell Westbrook on the trading block according to multiple reports. Oklahoma City is rebuilding after dealing George to the Clippers. Westbrook wants to play for a contender, which means he’ll probably get traded in the near future.

Miami, Detroit and Houston have all been mentioned as potential landing spots. The former MVP is still one of the most exciting players in the league, but his contract will scare off potential suitors. He’s set to make over $124 million over the next three seasons and has a $47 million player option in 2022-2023.

Pat Riley and the Heat envision pairing Westbrook with Butler in the suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference. Detroit would love to add another star to play with Blake Griffin. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has never been afraid to take a chance on top talent. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tacko Fall encounter aside, Belmont's Dylan Windler enjoying NBA summer league experience

Author: David Cobb

Publication: Commercial Appeal

LAS VEGAS — The play worked to perfection.

Dylan Windler set a pick for Cavaliers' summer league teammate Naz Mitrou-Long, which forced 5-foot-11 Celtics defender Tremont Waters to switch onto the 6-foot-7 Windler.

Mitrou-Long fired a pass to Windler, who took advantage of the mismatch by offering a pump fake from the right wing that sent Waters flying in the air.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, another defender emerged and thwacked Windler’s shot attempt as he elevated near the free-throw line.

It was 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics, who made it from underneath the basket to contest Windler’s shot with one step.

“It still gets me every time that he’s that tall,” Windler said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.