Daily News - July 10, 2019

Cavaliers sign Kansas State’s Dean Wade to two-way contract

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Dean Wade, a two-time first team All-Big 12 selection during his four seasons at Kansas State, signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, the team announced Tuesday.

A 6-foot-10, 228-pound forward, Wade averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shot .498 from the field while averaging 29.3 minutes in 126 career games for Kansas State. Wade shot .400 or better from 3-point range in his final three seasons as the Wildcats reached the NCAA Tournament each year, advancing to the Elite Eight in 2018.

Wade has started four Summer League games for the Cavs in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 27.9 minutes. He was named a Salt Lake City Summer League Standout. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Can a Collin Sexton-Darius Garland tandem work for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Author: Justin Rowan

Publication: Fear the Sword

The Cleveland Cavaliers turned heads when they drafted Darius Garland fifth overall in the 2019 draft. Going back to back with point guards with their lottery picks made some question if the team was already giving up on Collin Sexton.

There were indications that the Cavs viewed Sexton as more of a score-first guard last season. However, with neither player possessing above average height for their position, questions immediately popped up about whether or not they could work long-term.

One of the largest concerns surrounding the selection of Garland was that it wasn’t going to address the Cavs holes on the defensive end. In a vacuum, having a point guard that isn’t a strong contributor on defense isn’t a huge deal. It’s essentially the norm in the NBA, especially if they’re a high usage player offensively. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sign undrafted rookie Wade to two-way contract

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cavaliers have agreed to a two-way contract with rookie forward Dean Wade, general manager Koby Altman said Tuesday.

Wade is a 6-foot-10 “stretch four” out of Kansas State, where he averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds last season as a senior, shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers.

He was sidelined with a foot injury at the end of the season, but has been in action with the Cavs’ summer team, averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in the first two games.

He finished with 11 points , six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes in Sunday’s 82-75 win over the summer-league Chicago Bulls. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers’ Kevin Porter Jr. takes discount on rookie-scale contract

Author: Dan Feldman

Publication: NBC Sports

The Cavaliers paid a record $5 million (and four second-round picks) to get No. 30 pick Kevin Porter Jr. from the Pistons.

leveland will recoup some of that money on Porter’s salary.

NBA first-round picks have a contract scale with set salaries on a four-year deal that includes two team options and provisions for restricted free agency afterward. There’s limited flexibility on those-rookie scale contracts. Teams can pay 80%-120% of scale each season. In practice, players nearly always get 120% of scale. The last player I remember getting less than 120% of scale was Andre Roberson with the Thunder in 2013.

Until Porter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.