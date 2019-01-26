Daily News - January 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman's career night not enough for Cavaliers in 100-94 loss to Miami Heat: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a gloomy Cavaliers season marred by injuries, inconsistency, losing streaks and lopsided losses, Cedi Osman is starting to become a beacon of hope.

The Cavs lost their sixth straight game, 100-94, against the Miami Heat on Friday. It's the third time Cleveland has lost to Miami this season.

But head coach Larry Drew spoke before the game about not getting caught up in the win-loss record. Doing that will only make this season more mentally challenging than it already is for his players.

In this kind of year, Drew's greatest -- and perhaps only -- reward is seeing positive strides from the youngsters. After all, it's those players who are supposed to lay the foundation and eventually steer the Cavs into a better future. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin’ what is likely to happen with Kevin Love – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT KEVIN LOVE.

What happened with Kevin Love this season is one of the reasons life after LeBron James has been so miserable for the Cavaliers.

Part of the reason the Cavs signed Love to a 4-year, $120 million summer contract extension was to avoid what fans see now on the court – a completely overmatched, overwhelmed team that seems to be down 20 points in most games.

In the summer, I had some long talks with top people on the Cavs. They wanted no repeat of the complete collapse had happened in 2010-11. That was the first season after James left for Miami – the season of the 19-63 record and the 26-game losing streak. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers share favorite Dwyane Wade memories

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Condolences to Anderson Varejao.

Dwyane Wade playing his final game in Cleveland brought back plenty of memories for Cavaliers that grew up watching him before getting a chance to be on the other side.

Wade's dunk over Varejao is the play that stands out.

"See now, you put me on the spot. I have one but it's not Cleveland friendly," Nance said to cleveland.com following Friday's 100-94 loss. "I'm trying to come up with another one. But that's the one. Alright fine. I apologize. Andy, grew up loving him as well, true Clevelander at heart, but man, that dunk.

