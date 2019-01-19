Daily News - January 20, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers struggling to find positives as losses keep piling up

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DENVER -- It was a simple question phrased to Jordan Clarkson who had just got done rubbing cream on his fresh tattoo -- one of deceased rapper Pimp C that he got while the Cleveland Cavaliers were in Los Angeles, the third stop on a 12-day trip that covered 5,644 miles and three different time zones.

What do you take away from this road trip?

Before Clarkson could respond, Tristan Thompson, sitting one locker over, answered for his teammate.

"That we get to go home," Thompson said.

Cleveland Cavaliers cap brutal road trip with 124-102 loss against Denver Nuggets: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DENVER -- Veteran Channing Frye couldn't help but exhale when reflecting on the Cleveland Cavaliers' brutal season-long six-game road trip that mercifully ended in Denver with a 124-102 loss on Saturday night.

Frye knew exactly what Cleveland was up against.

The Cavs went to six cities in 12 days. They played five teams currently in the playoff picture and another (New Orleans Pelicans) with the same aspirations.

The Cavs went to six cities in 12 days. They played five teams currently in the playoff picture and another (New Orleans Pelicans) with the same aspirations.

The trip began in New Orleans in the central time zone and went all the way west to Los Angeles to see old buddy LeBron James, who didn't play in the matchup because of a groin injury, before it ended with a whimper against the Nuggets. Mixed in were blowout losses against Houston, Portland and Utah.

Road-Weary Wine & Gold Drop Trip Finale in Denver

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- The shorthanded Cavaliers came into Denver on the second-half of a back-to-back and on the final game of an 11-day road trip.

The Nuggets took full advantage – grabbing a 12-point lead after one quarter and doubling that edge by halftime, cruising through the second stanza to hand the road-weary Cavaliers the 124-102 loss and send them back to snowy Cleveland with a 1-5 mark on the longest junket of the season.

Playing once again without their two top bigs – Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. – and taking on arguably the best defensive center (Rudy Gobert) and best offensive center (Nikola Jokic) over the past two games, it was another long night for the Wine & Gold.

Despite the absence of Thompson and Nance Jr., the Cavs got another strong showing from their sophomore big man, Ante Zizic, who acquitted himself well against Jokic, a legitimate MVP candidate – finishing with a career-high 23 points, going 9-for-12 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding a team-high six boards in the loss.

