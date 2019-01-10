Daily News - January 10, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers making 3-pointer an area of emphasis recently

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW ORLEANS -- A new year means a chance to make changes -- an opportunity for resolutions. Apparently, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one as well.

Shoot more 3s.

In Wednesday's loss -- the 11th in a row -- against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Cavs opened the game 8-of-8 from long range before Cameron Payne missed one early in the second quarter. Cleveland cooled off in the second half, couldn't sustain the high level of play for all four quarters, but still finished with 14 triples -- the second-most in a game all season.

The road trip opener was a continuation of something that started on Jan. 2 against the zone-happy Miami Heat, a night the Heat essentially dared the Cavs to beat them from deep. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Quick Start Not Enough in New Orleans

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cleveland.com

Wrap-Up -- After a furious final three quarters on Tuesday night at The Q, Cleveland got off to a blazing start to tip off their road trip in New Orleans.

But after going 8-of-8 from beyond the arc and leading by 13 after one quarter, the Cavaliers cooled off considerably – as the Pelicans wore down the Wine & Gold over the next three, pulling away late for the 140-124 victory.

The win was New Orleans’ second over Cleveland in the past five days – while sending the Cavaliers to their 11th straight loss as they embark on their longest roadie of the season.

That first period was one of the Cavaliers’ best of the season – shooting 60 percent from the floor, including a perfect mark from long-range, while holding the Pelicans to 31 percent shooting. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The NBA lottery is more than four months away, and analysts are already angry about the Cavs winning it

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The NBA lottery — even with a new process that begins this year — remains the Cavs' best chance to rebuild.

And we're already getting a preview of what will happen if Dan Gilbert's team wins the lottery for the fourth time since 2011.

Last week, Bill Simmons joked on his popular podcast that he would quit sports if the Cavs won the lottery. The Ringer CEO then added — and, unlike his earlier comments, this part seemed serious — that the Cavs "don't deserve" Duke freshman Zion Williamson.

Wednesday morning, Jan. 9, ESPN's Jorge Sedano tweeted that the Cavs' "continued incompetence can't continue to be rewarded" in the lottery. Sedano, after someone (a Warriors fan, according to the avatar) pointed out that the Cavs had played in the last four NBA Finals, doubled down, saying they got that far because "arguably the greatest player ever grew up within 40 miles" of Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

