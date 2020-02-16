Daily News - February 16, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at the All-Star break - they should be better, period

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cleveland Cavaliers have the NBA’s second-worst record (14-40) at the All-Star break:

QUESTION: You say the Cavs should be better? Don’t you know better than that?

ANSWER: I understand the team is not trying to make the playoffs. I know they are giving young players minutes, probably more than some of them deserve. I realize they are still building through the draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Obama panel celebrates off-court work of NBA stars

Author: Tim Reynolds (AP)

Publication: NBA.com

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa. Kevin Love is trying to shine the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles. Chris Paul is aiming to ensure that technology comes to schools where it hasn’t been affordable.

Former President Barack Obama is aware of all those endeavors.

And he’s trying to make sure plenty of other people find out as well.

That’s why Obama invited that trio of NBA stars to sit alongside him for a panel discussion hosted by his foundation on Saturday, saying he invited that trio of basketball stars to laud what he called their “extraordinary leadership” when it comes to their off-court work. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The day everything changed: Dan Gilbert opens up on his stroke recovery

Author: Chad Livengood

Publication: Crain’s Detroit Business

On the Saturday night before Memorial Day, Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, were hosting friends on the roof of his downtown Detroit apartment at the Vinton Building.

High-powered lights were beaming from nearby Hart Plaza as concertgoers danced to the blaring beat of electronic music at the annual Movement Music Festival along the Detroit riverfront.

That's when Dan Gilbert started "seeing double people."

"I thought it had to do with (the lights)," the Quicken Loans Inc. founder recalled. - CLICK HERE to read full story.