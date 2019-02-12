Daily News - February 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers get a double shot of Love in 107-104 win against New York Knicks

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love more than doubled his minutes for the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds during his second game back following foot surgery in Monday’s 107-104 win against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena.

Knicks forward Luke Kornet drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as New York cut Cleveland’s lead to one point with less than a minute to play, but rookie Collin Sexton’s two free-throws with 17.3 seconds remaining put the Cavs up by three before a wild finish that saw the Knicks miss a flurry of 3-pointers prior to the final buzzer.

Sexton scored a team-high 20 points while Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. added 15 each and newcomer Marquese Chriss chipped in 14 for the Cavaliers, who shot 14-for-44 from 3-point range and out-rebounded the Knicks 56-46.

Cleveland (12-45) handed New York (10-46) its 17th straight loss, and defeated the Knicks for the second time this season. The Knicks have the NBA’s worst record, while Phoenix and the Cavs maintain the second- and third-worst marks respectively. The three teams with the worst records in the league will each have about a 14.6 percent chance at getting the No. 1 pick in the June draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Brandon Knight’s arrival with Cleveland Cavaliers brings back great memories and a potential for new ones for a former classmate

Author: Hayden Grove

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Brandon Knight sat in the front of the classroom, just a few rows in front of me, during AP Modern World.

He was a better student than he was a basketball player, which you’ll soon find hard to believe.

On this particular morning at Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mrs. Barbara Zisk—a small, but hilarious woman with a somewhat nasally tone—stood at the front of the class.

“Today,” she said, “we’re deviating from the plan. We’re going to talk about globalization.”

It didn’t seem so far out of the ordinary. Globalization is a big part of the modern world, so it made sense to have a lesson revolving around the topic. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton finally delivered the dunk that his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates have been anticipating

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Collin Sexton has thrown down more impressive dunks with higher degrees of difficulty than the one he slammed home against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. But few, if any, have elicited the type of response the rookie got out of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Monday night.

With seven minutes left in the second quarter, Matthew Dellavedova deflected a pass from New York’s Noah Vonleh and started a fast break when he flipped the ball ahead to Larry Nance Jr.

Nance’s bounce pass found Sexton cutting along the baseline for an uncontested two-handed flush that brought Cavaliers teammates Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson to their feet on the Cleveland bench.

The play seemed to spark a bit more emotion than your run-of-the-mill NBA game dunk generally does.

After the game, Nance was asked what was different about Sexton throwing one down. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

