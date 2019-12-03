Daily News- December 3, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rookie Tales ...With John Henson

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: cavs.com

The Conference-leading Bucks rolled through town and showed why their length has led them to a double-digit win streak. One current Cavalier – and former Buck – will eventually help Cleveland combat opposing squad’s size when he returns from injury.

John Henson has had some rough luck over the last two seasons. He missed the final 68 games last year after undergoing wrist surgery and a hamstring ailment sidelined him after just one appearance this season. But he’s been working hard in Independence and closing in on getting back to game action.

When he returns, he’ll give Cleveland a dimension it’s lacked for a while – true rim-protection. The Cavaliers haven’t had a player block over 100 shots since Big Z did so in 2007-08. Henson registered triple-digit swats in four of his first six seasons with Milwaukee. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, Game 20 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-14) will continue their homestand against the Detroit Pistons (7-13) on Tuesday night. When: 7 p.m. Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse TV: FoxSports Ohio Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM. Online: FoxSports Go apps Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Pistons 129-93 on March 2. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuild right on schedule at quarter mark of season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has circled the 20-game mark, believing that’s when he would have a better view of who the Cavs are -- and what they can become.

Well, Tuesday night is Game No. 20. About a quarter of the way through the season.

“I think (in terms of) growth it’s where we expected to be, as far as you start at a baseline and you try to get better,” head coach John Beilein said following Monday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “We’re making significant gains there. But, if you would have told me how many wins we would have, I never really think about that.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.