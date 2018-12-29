Daily News - December 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, Game 37 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MIAMI -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-28) will wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (10-24) on Saturday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Arena - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Can anything good come out of all the struggles? -- Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT THE BIG PICTURE

1. If a team was totally dedicated to “tanking,” it never would have signed Kevin Love to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension. That’s what the Cavs did with their All-Star forward. But he played only four games, suffered a major toe injury and had surgery.

2. Love is supposed to be back in middle or late January. Losing Love was a major setback for the Cavs. Not simply in terms of winning, but because he was supposed to be the anchor to help young players such as Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman and others find their place in the NBA.

3. Tristan Thompson tried hard to fill the role. The veteran big man was averaging a career-high 12 points and 11.6 rebounds when he sprained his foot on December 10. The Cavs are 2-7 since he was injured. Thompson’s rise has been one of the best things about this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwyane Wade offers encouragement to Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MIAMI -- When the final buzzer sounded, after Dwyane Wade handed his sweaty pink jersey to old teammate Chris Bosh and shared a few laughs with Channing Frye, Wade grabbed Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton for a chat at center court.

"He is a competitor," Wade said of Sexton following Miami's 118-94 win. "You could see that from high school. Just seeing the look on his face afterwards, you know, losing just isn't fun. Even though you are a young team or a rookie, losing still isn't fun."

Wade has lived through these same struggles. His rookie year, the Heat started 5-15 and were just 13-19 before the new year. Sure, they rallied late to grab a playoff spot, but there were plenty of lessons along the way. Then in the 2007-08 season, the Heat finished with the league's worst record, going 15-67. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

