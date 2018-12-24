Daily News - December 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Nance Jr.: Cleveland Cavaliers 'got to man up'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Following their most disappointing loss of the Larry Drew era, getting blown out at home by the nine-win Chicago Bulls, there was a pointed message passed around the locker room. It started with the coach and trickled down to the players.

"We've got to man up," Larry Nance Jr. said.

The Cavs have spent most of the season brushing off losses. They get it. The players recognize what this season has turned into.

They know it will be a constant battle just to stay out of last place in the Eastern Conference, especially with Kevin Love weeks away from returning. Winning games is a chore. They've only won back-to-back contest once. Even after squandering an opportunity against short-handed Toronto to cap the road trip Friday, the Cavs were able to point to a few positives. They weren't demoralized. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers improve draft position with 112-92 loss against Chicago Bulls: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Atlanta Hawks' win against Detroit early Sunday afternoon left the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls battling to avoid the Eastern Conference cellar.

Through 34 games, the Cavs are officially the worst team in the conference.

In a back-and-forth game that featured 18 lead changes and three ties, the Cavs dropped their 26th game of the season and second against the Bulls 112-92.

The Cavs got off to a good start on Sunday, building a five-point halftime lead behind some hot shooting. They went 25-of-46 (54.3 percent) from the field in the first half, taking advantage of Chicago's feeble defense. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#Cool-Shooting Second Half Sinks Cavs at The Q

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- Heading into the Christmas holiday, the shorthanded Cavaliers haven’t had a two-day break in five weeks. On Sunday evening against Chicago at The Q, it showed.

The Wine & Gold scored 33 points after intermission, had more turnovers than assists and were outrebounded by double-digits en route to the, 112-92, loss in their final home contest of 2019.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that featured 15 lead-changes. The Central Division’s two last-place squads exchanged blows in the third period before the Bulls began pulling away heading towards the fourth.

In the final period, Chicago shot 66 percent from the floor compared to Cleveland’s 33 percent, pulling away late to win for the second time in as many meetings this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: