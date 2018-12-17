Daily News - December 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Drew drawing on past experience, advice from coaches, to guide Cavaliers through rebuild

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Being part of a rebuild is nothing new for Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew.

His two previous stops were similar. Drew’s leaning on that past experience -- and even some of his coaching buddies -- to get through this taxing season that will, no doubt, test the mettle of everyone in the Cavaliers organization.

“I did go through it Milwaukee and went through it a little bit in Atlanta as far as the whole rebuild, playing young players, staying with young players, allowing them to play through certain situations,” Drew said. “I’ve gotten enough phone calls from people about this. What my mindset is as far as going through this, I understand it, I’ve been through it so I know what to expect, I know how to deal with certain things. It’s not an easy thing to do, but again, my third time going around I’m kind of familiar what has to be done.”

It’s tough to label Atlanta a full rebuild. Drew inherited a 53-win team. The roster already had high-level talent and the expectations were set much higher. What makes it somewhat similar to this Cleveland gig is the amount of youngsters he was asked to help mold. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' starters can't hang with Philadelphia 76ers in 128-105 loss: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew changed his starting lineup once again Sunday afternoon, the 12th different group he has tried during an injury-filled season.

The change didn't work. The five starters played a significant role in Cleveland's 128-105 loss against the Philadelphia Sixers.

Tristan Thompson's foot injury combined with Joel Embiid's size led to the new quintet, with Drew believing he needed the bulk of Ante Zizic in this particular matchup. This is not the first time Drew has spoken about his concern with Larry Nance Jr. not being able to handle the bigger centers.

On Wednesday, Drew was worried about New York's Enes Kanter. Friday, it was Milwaukee 7-footer Brook Lopez. Both times, Drew went with veteran Channing Frye instead of Nance. On Sunday, it was little-used Zizic getting the surprise promotion. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Do Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in trading for Jabari Parker? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Do you have a Cavs question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Chris? Submit it here or tweet @ChrisFedor.

Hey, @moeratty: From everything I can gather, the Cavs are not interested in Parker.

Even though he’s only 23 years old, a former second-overall pick and gifted offensive player, Parker is a horrible defender and there are concerns about how he would fit in this locker room given some intel they’ve received on him. The Cavs are trying to build with the right people as opposed to focusing solely on talent. Plus, Parker's contract is massive and the Bulls seem better without him.

Yes, there’s a team option worth $20 million in the 2019-20 season that makes it possible to get out of his deal. But he’s essentially a rent-a-player given his salary. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: