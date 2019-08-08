Daily News - August 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

FIBA World Cup: Hopeful Guiao sets deadline for Clarkson joining Gilas

Author: Staff

Publication: ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao said he remains hopeful that FIBA, the sport's world-governing body, would give Jordan Clarkson the green light to play for his side as a local.

But he acknowledged that the chance of getting the Cleveland Cavaliers guard is getting slimmer as their first play date in the 2019 FIBA World Cup fast approaches.

"As the days go by, the chances are getting slimmer, but I'm still not losing hope," Guiao said on ANC's "Gametime" on Wednesday.

Clarkson wore the national team colors in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta after getting a special clearance from the NBA.

However, his eligibility for the FIBA World Cup remains uncertain, as Guiao needs him to play as a local because Andray Blatche is already the Philippines' naturalized player. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Wheelchair Cavs Coach Named NWBA President

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

AKRON, OHIO – The National Wheelchair Basketball Association Members have elected Tim Fox, head coach of the Wheelchair Cavaliers team, as President of the NWBA during the 2019 NWBA Annual Assembly on Saturday, August 3. The President of the NWBA Board of Directors serves a four-year term.

Immediately following the Annual Assembly, the Board of Directors elected the other Officer positions of Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary. These Officers are elected to two-year terms. Newly appointed members of the Board of Directors, Ryan Martin and Mike Godsey were elected into the roles of Vice President and Treasurer. Bruce Fischbach was elected as the Secretary.

Fox stated, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in the role of President for NWBA members. Over the past 12 years, I have found a true passion in supporting the NWBA in a variety of leadership capacities. I am excited to start in this new role for the organization and continue the advancement of the sport of wheelchair basketball and the NWBA Mission.”

Tim Fox takes over the role of President previously filled by Sarah Castle. In 1999, Tim Fox began working in a Non-Profit Organization with youth and adults with varying degrees of intellectual or physical disabilities. With a background in coaching basketball collegiately, Fox was offered the opportunity to coach the Adult Division Cleveland Wheelchair Cavaliers in 2007. Since that time, he has been involved with the NWBA as a coach. In a very short time, Fox learned the value of the Association, its mission, and its members leading him to become more involved on a national level. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

FIBA World Cup: Dellavedova, 5 other NBA players lead Australia squad

Author: Staff

Publication: ABS-CBN News

Three players who have won an NBA title lead Australia's 12-man squad that will see action in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China, which tips off on August 31.

Andrew Bogut, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015; Cleveland Cavaliers playmaker Matthew Dellavedova; and San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Patty Mills are 3 of the names with NBA experience on the Boomers squad.

Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes, who saw action with the Boston Celtics last season; Philadelphia 76ers big man Jonah Bolden; and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles also saw action in the big league last season.

Rounding out the Australia side are forward Xavier Cooks, guard Cameron Gliddon, shooting guard Chris Goulding, forward Nick Kay, center Jock Landale, and guard Nathan Sobey. - CLICK HERE to read full story.