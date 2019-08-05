Daily News - August 5, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Browns notebook: ‘This is what the city’s been waiting for,’ says Cavs’ Larry Nance Jr. on talented roster

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

BEREA — As Browns General Manager John Dorsey built a playoff-caliber roster, Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.’s excitement over his hometown team grew.

The Revere High School product tweeted his joy when the Browns traded for Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry in March 2018. When Dorsey dealt for New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this March, Nance angled for a jersey on Twitter.

Nance, 26, attended Browns training camp on Wednesday with rookies Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Dean Wade. But when asked if this is the Browns team he’s waited for his entire life for, Nance took a larger view. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Roundtable: Grading the Cavs’ summer, remaining roster spots and most interesting rookies

Author: Chris Manning, Evan Dammarell, and Zac Lockwood

Publication: Fear the Sword

The Cavs are having a very slow summer, but there have at least been some developments. Here’s a short roundtable to give you insight in the middle of the dead period — check back on Friday for part two.

To date, what is your favorite move of the Cavs’ summer? What about your least favorite?

Chris Manning (@cwmwrites): I like how aggressive the team was in trading to get Kevin Porter Jr. They loved in the draft process and got him at a pretty good value slot in the draft. He’s the right kind of player to role the dice on and I’m really curious

On the flip side: why not find a way to bring back David Nwaba? It really seems like last year was mostly a favor to someone more than finding a diamond in the rough type. He’s good, even if he’s not a reliable shooter.

Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan): There really aren’t that many moves to talk about when it comes to favorites. Personally, I think drafting Darius Garland, Dylan Windler, and Kevin Porter Jr. was the team’s best move to date. All three are great foundational pieces that will hopefully help the Cavs long term. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Free agent guard Stauskas nearing deal in Spain

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Free agent guard Nik Stauskas is leaning toward an agreement with Spanish club Baskonia, according Lithuanian basketball reporter Donatas Urbonas.

Stauskas, 25, is 6-foot-6 and reportedly also has standing offers from Real Madrid and Valencia, also of Spain.

Stauskas finished last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after several midseason trades that started with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 6.1 points and shot a career-high 42 percent in 44 games with the Blazers.

With the Cavs, Stauskas appeared in 24 games and averaged 5.5 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.