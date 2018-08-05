Daily News - August 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: An open (Kevin) Love letter

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

DEAR KEVIN LOVE:

Your contract extension made you an immediate hero with most Cavalier fans.

In many ways, those of us who grew up following Cleveland sports teams are delighted when any player of any magnitude wants to stay here and actually does so. I have been hearing from some fans about how they think you'll return to being the Kevin Love of the Minnesota Timberwolves. By that, they mean the player who averaged 26 points and 12.7 rebounds, shooting 45 percent in the field.

That was in your last two full seasons in Minnesota (2012-13, 2014-15).

Kevin, don't try to be that guy. The numbers were huge. But you were younger. You also didn't have the same grasp of the game you do after playing four years with the Cavaliers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.