Daily News - August 3, 2019

Cavs Summer Blog: Dylan Windler

Author: Dylan Windler

Publication: Cavs.com

Hey, Cavs fans! It’s Dylan, just wrapping up the summer with my final Player Blog. It’s been a whirlwind and I’ve still got a lot on my plate before Camp tips off.

The overall Summer League experience was great -- just being able to connect with not only the coaches but the entire staff, people within the front office, being able to hang out with Darius and Kevin and Dean and then the rest of our teammates. I think we all got along really well.

So, starting to build those relationships in Vegas was cool.

And then on the court, just getting that experience. I think Summer League is a great way to transition into Training Camp and then into the regular season. I think it's going to be a completely different change of pace going into the season, so I think that Summer League definitely helps you get your feet wet before that rolls around. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers signing undrafted center Bolden to camp contract

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cavaliers are signing center Marques Bolden to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, league sources told Amico Hoops.

Bolden is 6-foot-11 and went undrafted out of Duke. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds last season as a junior, making a name for himself as an athletic defensive presence next to Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett.

Bolden averaged 6.8 points and 4.0 boards during summer league.

The Cavs have 13 players under guaranteed contracts, with one of two two-way slots available. Bolden will be eligible for those — though he will have some competition, as the Cavs are expected to have 20 players in training camp when it begins in late September. - CLICK HERE to read full story.