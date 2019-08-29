Daily News - August 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers going back to the ‘90s with retro black and powder blue swoosh uniforms this season

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are going back to the days of Terrell Brandon, Bob Sura, and Bobby Phills for their 50th season.

The team will wear the black and powder blue swoosh road jerseys from the early days of Gund Arena eight times over the course of the upcoming season beginning with home opener Oct. 26 against the Indiana Pacers.

“These retro uniforms spark special memories and feelings for our fans and the organization alike. It was a very exciting re-launch downtown for everyone back then,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer, in a release. “We are excited to see threads of the past weave into the future as we prepare to once again tip-off a new era of Cavaliers basketball, this time in the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

The Cavaliers first wore the design in 1994 to coincide with their move from Richfield to downtown. The swoosh is actually a wave meant to represent Lake Erie. The callback is an appropriate one: while the team isn’t technically moving this time around, the arena now known as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is nearing the completion of a $185 million renovation that will make it look and feel like a new arena. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Who should be taking clutch shots? A look at the heroes of the East

Author: Zach Harper

Publication: The Athletic

Clutch! It’s not just a mechanism used to connect and disconnect a vehicle’s engine from the transmission system.

It’s also a hero’s moment we love to fetishize in sports culture. I don’t say that pejoratively, either. Clutch moments are often the most memorable. Michael Jordan nailing the shot over Craig Ehlo nine years before he’d send the Chicago Bulls to their sixth NBA title. Ray Allen keeping the Miami Heat’s championship run alive by coldly knocking down a corner 3-pointer, blind to where his feet would plant but cognizant of where rogue ropes existed on the court. Kyrie Irving putting the Cleveland Cavaliers up in Game 7 on the road before Steph Curry would fail to answer.

These moments bring about some of the most dramatic situations. We judge players, teams and coaches on the results of these situations, whilst meticulously breaking down the process to get said results. Recently, The Athletic’s Seth Partnow dove into the concept of clutch and which teams/players have done well for themselves in these moments. What Seth was able to find was pretty fascinating, and I recommend you check it out.

He looked at shots to tie or take the lead in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime periods. The lack of efficiency in these shots was pretty drastic. Seth found that the success rate of these shots sat at 29.8 percent. Basically if you make three out of 10 attempts in these “hero shot” moments, you were a good at this. Anything under 30 percent made you look like a turtle sinking back into its shell. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs debut ‘Classic’ edition jersey, court for 2019-20 season

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

The Cavaliers are going back to the 1990s with their new jersey and court.

As announced by the team on Tuesday, the Cavs’ ‘Classic’ jerseys for the 2019-20 season are the team’s uniforms from when the team moved into the building formally known as Gund Arena for the 1993-1994 season. Per the announcement, the jersey is a one-year addition to the team’s jersey rotation. One other jersey — dubbed the ‘City’ colorway — will be released at a later date.

Cleveland will wear the ‘Classic’ jersey for the first time in its home opener on Oct. 26 against the Pacers. Overall, the Cavs will wear the jerseys a total of eight times in the 2019-20 season.

Additionally, Cleveland will use a court featuring the same color scheme the nights they wear the ‘Classic’ uniform. The design includes the Cavs’ logo from 1994-2003, as does the jersey. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

