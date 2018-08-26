Daily News - August 26, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue looks forward to new challenges

Author: Gary Washburn

Publication: Boston Globe

There is an enthusiasm in Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue that has replaced the exhaustion from last season. Of course, his job will be far more difficult without the best player on earth, LeBron James, but with the challenge of pushing the Cavaliers into playoff contention.

How talented is Lue as a coach? The answer to that question was always cloudy with James present. How many Lue mistakes did James compensate for with his dominance? How many times did James save Lue with a last-second shot or game-winning block?

The perception is that these occurrences were often — that Lue was a flawed coach that benefited from the most dominant player of this generation. Without James, Lue will get an opportunity to coach the remaining veterans with some youngsters blended in. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA: Sam Dekker joining Cavs post-LeBron James could be blessing for the former Badger

Author: Tom Dombeck

Publication: Herald Times Reporter

Sam Dekker will be returning to a Great Lake soon, having spent the past season in sunny Los Angeles.

The Sheboygan Lutheran and Wisconsin alum was recently traded from the Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s not Lake Michigan, but Lake Erie certainly makes a trip back to the Lakeshore much shorter of a drive.- CLICK HERE to read full story.