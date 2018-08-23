Daily News - August 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs might not be good, but Kevin Love and others are making sure they will be likable

Author: David Zavac

Publication: The Athletic

When LeBron James left the Cavaliers in the summer of 2010, owner Dan Gilbert fired off a letter to faithful fans promising the team would win a title before James did. It was an emotional appeal that to some felt a bit too possessive of a player who had every right to leave as a free agent (the team ultimately traded James to the Miami Heat). While many Cavs fans welcomed and appreciated Gilbert’s action, it helped foment an anger among the fan base that led to an ugly scene when LeBron first returned to Cleveland wearing another team’s jersey. The anger was palpable among fans, and the situation came close to feeling out of control and dangerous.

James and Gilbert were able to come to an uneasy truce, and Cavs fans re-embraced LeBron to the point where James famously shouted “Cleveland, this is for you!” after helping secure the team’s only NBA championship. But around the league, particularly in the years immediately after James’ first Cleveland departure, there was a skepticism not only about the product the Cavs were putting on the court, but also about the organization as a whole. Most of the NBA community was shocked James even considered going back to Cleveland in the summer of 2014.

Well, James has left again. Instead of outrage and anger toward the Cleveland fan base, the general NBA world is more likely to revert to indifference when it comes to the Cavs. A fan of the Utah Jazz or Portland Trail Blazers will likely think of the Cavs as often, and in a similar way, as they do the Orlando Magic or Detroit Pistons — that is to say, almost never, and without much regard. - CLICK HERE to read full story.