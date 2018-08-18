Daily News - August 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs reserving two roster spots for Hood, Nwaba

Author: Ashish Mathur

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cleveland Cavaliers have 12 guaranteed players on the roster, with roster spots 13 and 14 reserved for David Nwaba and Rodney Hood, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Cavs agreed to a free-agent deal with Nwaba on Aug. 1, but the terms of his contract are contingent on the Hood signing.

Nwaba appeared in 70 games last season with the Chicago Bulls and averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.

Hood, meanwhile, is still a restricted free-agent. On July 30, Yahoo Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported that contract discussions between the Cavs and Hood had stalled. The Cavs have yet to offer Hood what he feels is an acceptable deal. - CLICK HERE to read full story.