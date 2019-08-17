Daily News - August 17, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

What would a successful rookie season for Darius Garland look like? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Hey, @mattnphillips: I don’t think success for Garland will be measured solely by numbers. Hey, that sounds a lot like what I've said about the Cavaliers' season overall. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Jarell Martin to one-year contract

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed free-agent power forward Jarell Martin to a non-guaranteed one-year contract, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Martin, 25, spent last season with the Orland Magic following three years with the Memphis Grizzlies, bouncing between Memphis and Iowa -- the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate. After averaging career lows with the Magic, Martin will head to Cleveland’s training camp in hopes of snagging one of the final roster spots and reviving his career.

The Cavs currently have 13 players under guaranteed deals. Martin joins shooting guard Sindarius Thornwell, center Marques Bolden (Exhibit 10 contract) and J.P. Macura (Exhibit 10 contract) as the current quartet looking to impress Cleveland’s staff in late September. In all, the Cavs plan to bring 20 players to camp. They have a few more guys they are eyeing for potential invites.

Technically, there are three roster spots up for grabs, with one being a two-way contract. But as has been their plan all summer, the Cavs anticipate leaving the final roster spot open going into the new season, carrying one below the maximum of 15.

Players signed to two-way deals are only able to spend 45 days with the NBA team. The rest of the time needs to be in the G League. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Team-by-Team Breakdown of the 2019-20 Campaign

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Orlando Magic Raise your hand if you knew that the Orlando Magic won the East’s Southwest Division last year.

Steve Clifford brought instant success to the Magic Kingdom, taking a squad that hadn’t won more than 35 games in the past six seasons back to the Playoffs. Despite the gentleman’s sweep at the hands of the eventual World Champs, there’s plenty of optimism in Orlando. They re-signed All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and Terrance Ross, saw Aaron Gordon take another step forward and drafted burly Auburn forward Chuma Ukeke.

If Markelle Fultz can somehow find his game, the Magic could make some noise in the East.

Record vs. Last Season: 1-2 | 2019-20 Home: 11/27, 12/6 Road: 10/23, 3/19

Indiana Pacers With a knee injury limiting the previous season’s Most Improved Player, Victor Oladipo, to just 36 games, the Pacers' big plans were submarined midway through the campaign. They still won 48 games and reached the Playoffs, but weren’t much of a factor when they got there. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

