Daily News - August 16, 2019

Cavs’ Kevin Love to appear on LeBron James’ HBO series ‘The Shop’

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love will appear on producer LeBron James’ “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

The Cavaliers star forward will be a guest on the Sept. 3 episode. The premise of the unscripted series is straight forward: a group of pro athletes and celebrities sit around a barber shop, sip wine and talk about everything from sports and pop culture to politics and race. No topic is off limits.

James, who normally appears on the show, will sit this episode out, denying viewers a reunion between the two former teammates and NBA champions. He has spent much of the summer in Los Angeles shooting the sequel to “Space Jam.”

Also appearing on the show: former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, actor and comedian Kevin Hart, Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, “Old Town Road” singer Little Nas X, and radio personality and author Charlamagne tha God, along with regulars Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated James would be on the episode. He is not set to appear. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

A look at the single-game pricing tiers for the Cavs' most- and least-compelling games of 2019-20

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

Thursday morning, Aug. 15, marked the start of what the Cavs called an "exclusive presale" for single-game tickets.

The tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m.

If you're planning on getting an early jump on Cavs seats, we searched the single-game prices for 10 contests — five we thought were among the most compelling matchups of the season, and five we figured were ones the majority of fans would rather skip.

The five matchups we liked best: LeBron James' return as a member of the L.A. Lakers on Thursday, March 26; the Cavs' first home game against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Jan. 28; the lone home date against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Dec. 11; the only appearance by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 1; and the home opener vs. the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The five least-compelling games: matchups against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 18; a Saturday, Jan. 25 game against the Chicago Bulls; a Monday, March 30 matchup with the Phoenix Suns; and a showdown against the John Wall-less Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 23. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

10 biggest NBA shots of the decade: Ray Allen or Kyrie Irving at No. 1? LeBron James, Damian Lillard show up twice

Author: Brad Botkin

Publication: CBSSports.com

As we approach the end of the 2010s -- I feel obligated to write "twenty-tens" for pronunciation clarity -- there's a lot of looking back to do across the NBA landscape. Naming an All-Decade team, for instance. We should all be able to agree that LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are locks. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook have legit cases for the final two spots. Educated debate is a worthy endeavor.

As is the debate I'm about to frame: The 10 biggest shots of the last decade. It's a tough list to crack. Considering stakes, stage and circumstance, you could argue the two biggest shots in NBA history came in the last decade. In fact, I will make that argument. You can decide for yourself, and surely not everyone will agree with me. But this is my list. The 10 biggest shots of the decade.

Note: In Game 2 of the 2011 NBA Finals, Dirk Nowitzki beat Chris Bosh off the dribble and converted a layup with just over three seconds to play. It won the game, and it swung the Finals, which the Mavericks eventually won. It was a giant bucket, no question, but it was a layup, so I decided not to put it on the list of biggest shots. I understand fully if you disagree. Dirk created that layup. He beat his man in a huge moment and converted. But again, it was a layup. LeBron James also converted a game-winning layup vs. the Pacers in the 2013 conference finals on a Paul George overplay, and I didn't include that one either. I drew the line at layups. That's my explanation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.