Daily News - August 15, 2018

Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson to play for Philippines in Asian Games after all

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

Jordan Clarkson will join the Philippines' national team for the Asian Games after all.

Clarkson is scrambling to make it to Indonesia for the start of pool play in what amounts to the Asian Olympics, after the NBA reversed its earlier decision and is allowing its players to participate.

Clarkson, 26, is a Filipino-American and Cavaliers guard. He averaged 12.6 points in 28 games for the Cavs last season.

"My heart is full of gratitude for everyone who helped make this happen," Clarkson said in a Facebook post, reacting to the NBA's decision to let him and others participate. Houston Rockets center Zhou Qi and Dallas Mavericks forward Ding Yanyuhang can both play for the Chinese team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tickets will be steep for LeBron’s return to Cavs in November

Author: Ashish Mathur

Publication: Amico Hoops

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Nov. 21 and tickets at Quicken Loans Arena will be very steep.

The Cavs’ website currently lists the lowest ticket price at $149 for seats located behind the basket in the highest levels of The Q. As you get closer to the court, the cost becomes even more expensive. Courtside seats are currently going for $2,275 (h/t Brad Sullivan of Cavaliers Nation).

LeBron and the Lakers will only make one trip to Cleveland in 2018-19 and The Q will obviously be sold out that night. The demand for those tickets will be high, so the Cavs are taking full advantage by making the tickets more costly than usual.

James led the Cavs to four straight Finals appearances in his second stint with Cleveland. The Cavs won it all in 2016 over the Golden State Warriors, becoming the first team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Summer Forecast: East standings

Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN.com

Which teams are headed for the playoffs? Which teams are lottery bound?

We asked the ESPN Forecast panel to predict the win totals for all 30 teams.

Here are the results:

Eastern Conference Standings

1. Boston Celtics

Projected record: 58-24

Last season: 55-27



Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving combined to miss 103 regular-season games last season, and the Celtics still won 55 games. Even if Boston needs to ease Hayward and Irving back a bit, the younger players who sparked Boston's playoff run -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier -- will be hungry to showcase their own development. It all adds up to Boston earning the second-highest win projection in the league, behind only Golden State. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

