Daily News - August 14, 2019

We Got an Inside Look at Kevin Love's Offseason Training and Diet

Author: Josh St. Clair

Publication: Men's Health

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, NBA champion, and an all-time great at nomming on all things almond butter.

Men’s Health caught up with Love in NYC, where he’s spending his offseason prepping for the 2019-20 NBA season like the champion he is. Certain “keyboard warriors” (a.k.a. his former teammates) have accused Love of spending more time at play than work—hiking in Bryce Canyon, hitting golf balls in the snow in Whistler, and chilling on the beach in Montauk. But Love isn’t sleeping on his season preparation, and his focus on diet and exercise prove it—even if they’re somewhat less Insta-worthy than flying a plane over the Hudson.

Since he hasn't posted as much of this type of thing online, we'll show you the footage to back up Love's commitment. His fridge is a small shrine to conscientiousness: cartons of eggs, stacks of Applegate chicken, and Essentia water. Lots of water. “I think I saw Dwayne Johnson say he drinks four gallons a day,” Love says, sounding both impressed and intimidated. “I try to drink my body weight in ounces—240 ounces [1.8 gallons]. I’m drinking a lot.”

The Rock is just on another level. Love says he drinks red wine and “pinots,” to unwind because, as he says, “I’m from Portland.”

And then there are heaps of humus—like a whole half-shelf dedicated to the spread—alongside another shelf devoted to almond butter and another to almonds, which he says help him to get good sleep. His top shelf is stocked with Split, a snack combination of almond butter and some kind of fruit. It’s like peanut butter and jelly in a pouch—minus the bread or personality. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA homecomings: When former Belmont, Tennessee, Vanderbilt stars return vs. Grizzlies

Author: Clevis Murray

Publication: Memphis Commercial Appeal

With the 2019-’20 NBA schedule being released, here's a look as to when former basketball stars from the state of Tennessee will return against the Memphis Grizzlies.

All of the rookies are in the Eastern Conference, thus they'll be making one visit each.

Darius Garland

A lottery pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, he'll be in Memphis on Jan. 17. Garland, a star at Brentwood Academy, didn't play during Summer League due to the left meniscus tear he suffered in November at Vanderbilt.

Dylan Windler

Garland's Cavaliers teammate, a four-year man out of Belmont, will also be in town on Jan. 17. Windler averaged 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds during his career with the Bruins and averaged 11 points during Summer League. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA schedule 2019-20: Five must-see rookie matchups, including Zion Williamson and former Duke teammates

Author: Jack Maloney

Publication: CBS Sports

Two months ago, during the 2019 NBA Draft, we learned where this year's rookie class would be playing. Now, after Monday afternoon's official schedule release, we know when they'll be playing.

The NBA released the entire regular-season schedule, and the focus, for good reason, was on some of the biggest dates on the calendar: opening night, Christmas Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and revenge games. But we also now know the dates and times for some of the biggest matchups featuring this season's rookie class.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, here's a look at five of the most anticipated contests featuring the league's future stars. - CLICK HERE to read full story.