Daily News - August 10, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

What are realistic expectations for Cleveland Cavaliers this season? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will play four exhibition games in preparation for the 2019-20 season.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Do you have a Cavs question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Chris? Submit it here or tweet @ChrisFedor.

@CavsClassics

Can we expect a trade before regular season begins and if so, who may be in the hot seat?

Hey, @CavsClassic: I would bet against that. Most teams, including the Cavs, are at a point this off-season where they’d like to see what the team looks like heading into the season before making significant changes. There's always a possibility and things change quickly. But it sure seems the roster is just about set heading into training camp in late September. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein Learning As He Goes With Cavaliers

Author: Jordan Hicks

Publication: Basketball Insiders

John Beilein is the next great college coach to make the jump from the NCAA to the NBA, following the likes of Brad Stevens, Billy Donovan and, formerly, Rick Pitino.

A big difference with Beilein, however, is the length of time he spent in the collegiate ranks. He started out in the late ’70s coaching a community college team, moved to bigger schools throughout the ’80s and landed his first big coaching stint with the Richmond Spiders in 1997.

From there he went to West Virginia, then finally Michigan – where he was the head coach from 2007 until this last season. He has one NIT Championship - CLICK HERE to read full story.