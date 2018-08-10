Daily News - August 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Summer Forecast: 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year

Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN.com

Our 2018 Summer Forecast kicks off with the highly anticipated rookie class. Is Deandre Ayton the savior the Suns brass need him to be? Can Marvin Bagley IIIdouble-double his way to Rookie of the Year contention in Sacramento? Will Dallas' Luka Doncic prove to be the best rook of the bunch given his modern-day fit as a 6-8 playmaker?

We asked our ESPN Forecast panelists to rank their top choices for the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year. Here are the results:

1. Luka Doncic | G | Mavericks

First-place votes: 58 percent

Total points: 126

Our panel's ROY frontrunner is the most NBA-ready prospect in the 2018 class with a roster suited to his strengths. Doncic is an efficient stat-sheet stuffer who could eventually see more on-ball reps than incumbent Dallas point guard Dennis Smith Jr., lofting lobs to DeAndre Jordan and darting crosscourt dimes to Wes Matthews and Harrison Barnes. Though he's just 19, he should get opportunities -- the Mavs gave up their protected 2019 first-round pick to move up two spots and draft the Slovenian star. -- Mike Schmitz - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Taylor Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Cavaliers

Author: Rob Goldberg

Publication: Bleacher Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers and point guard Isaiah Taylor agreed to a one-year deal Thursday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Taylor spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 assists per game in 67 appearances. The undrafted free agent originally signed with the Houston Rockets but spent most of his 2016-17 season in the G League (then known as the D-League).

The 24-year-old hasn't had much consistency at the NBA level, but he showed quality flashes during the past year for a lackluster Hawks team.

Taylor averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 assists per game after the All-Star break, starting nine of his 23 games. He scored 26 points against the Houston Rockets and totaled 20 points and eight assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

