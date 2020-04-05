Daily News - April 5, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

More than $147K donated in COVID-19 relief telethon

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cleveland19.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a 3 1/2-hour event Saturday night, $147,502 was raised to help Northeast Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reminder: the phone number is no longer available but you can still donate online.

19 News joined forces with The Cleveland Cavaliers, WTAM 1100, and 100.7 WMMS for a live telethon.

The money raised will go toward funding for the United Way of Greater Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and other entities that are providing crucial resources for those in need as a result of the extensive impact of COVID-19.

Should Cleveland Cavaliers focus on positional need in 2020 NBA Draft

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

The submissions for this post came solely from Subtext insiders, who received a message a few days ago to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You also can sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.

Hey, Chris: What approach should the Cavaliers take in the draft? Best player available or positional need?