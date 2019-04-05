Daily News - April 5, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, Game 80 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-60) will wrap up their five-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors (54-24) on Friday night.

When: 10:30 p.m.

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Warriors 129-105 on Dec. 5, 2018 in Cleveland.

Collin Sexton continues to move up rookie ranks in Cleveland Cavaliers’ 117-104 loss to Sacramento Kings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Collin Sexton can certainly score.

With his fourth bucket on Thursday night, Sexton joined LeBron James and Ron Harper as the only rookies in franchise history to tally at least 1,300 points. Sexton’s also one of 10 first-year players over the last decade to hit that mark.

The score-first guard finished with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 3-of-5 from 3-point range against the Sacramento Kings. But it came in a loss once again as the Cavs dropped their seventh straight game, 117-104.

Led by sophomore De'Aaron Fox, who Sexton said he emulates and can learn plenty from heading into Year Two, the Kings put on an impressive offensive show. They shot 48-of-97 (49.5 percent) from the field, including 14-of-38 (36.8 percent) from 3-point range. The young, athletic Kings raced out for 21 fast-break points -- aided by Cleveland's 22 miscues -- and dished out 28 assists against just seven turnovers.

Can Collin Sexton emulate De’Aaron Fox, follow his blueprint for second-year rise?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- At this time last year, Sacramento Kings rising sophomore De’Aaron Fox was one of the NBA’s worst players -- statistically speaking.

Fox ranked 503rd out of 521 players in ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus, a stat created to measure someone’s impact on team performance, tallied in net point differential per 100 offensive and defensive possessions. RPM takes into account teammates, opponents and additional factors.

In that specific category, Fox was lumped in with former first-round draft bust Ben McLemore, New York’s enigmatic Emmanuel Mudiay and defensive liability Isaiah Thomas. Fox’s net rating was -10.1, which means the Kings were more than 10 points worse per 100 possessions with the fifth-overall pick on the court. He didn’t make either of the All-Rookie teams.

Look at him now.

