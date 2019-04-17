Daily News - April 17, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

De’Andre Hunter NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Virginia forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — De’Andre Hunter has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The sophomore forward from Virginia made his move to the NBA official Monday. Hunter could be a lottery pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Hunter as a prospect:

THE DE'ANDRE HUNTER FILE

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 225 pounds

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 225 pounds

2018-19 stats: 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 52.0 field-goal percentage, 43.8 percent 3-point shooting, 78.3 percent free-throw shooting in 32.5 minutes per game.

Tiger Woods & 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers: Comebacks & Steph Curry’s memory

Author: Terry Pluto>br /> Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- None of this story is to diminish what Tiger Woods accomplished by winning the Masters Tournament.

He came back from not one...but FOUR back surgeries...to win his first Major tournament title since 2008.

This would be like Babe Ruth winning the home run title when he was at the end of his career with the Boston Braves. Or Michael Jordan taking the scoring title in his twilight season with the Washington Wizards.

It’s hard to put it into any context... - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs' 2018-19 ratings on Fox Sports Ohio fall 58%, still rank sixth in the NBA

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The Cavs will have a 14% chance of landing the rights to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson when the NBA draft lottery is held on May 14.

Williamson, regarded as one of the best prospects in the last couple decades, would speed up the Cavs' rebuilding plan post-LeBron James, and he'd provide a sizable boost on the business end.

He'd also likely give a jolt to the Cavs' TV ratings, which, as should be expected, fell considerably after James' second free-agent exit.

The Cavs' average rating on Fox Sports Ohio was 3.32 for a season in which the club's 19-63 record tied the Phoenix Suns for the second-worst mark in the league. The ratings norm was down 58% from a 7.98 average in 2017-18, but, in a testament to Northeast Ohio's rabid sports fans, still ranked sixth in the NBA.

