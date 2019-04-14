Daily News - April 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin’ Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and trades

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT KEVIN LOVE

There will be more Kevin Love trade rumors during the summer.

And it could happen, despite Love playing only 22 games this season because of foot surgery.

In the last three years, he has missed 105 games while playing only 141. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

There's a lot to like about Cavs coaching candidate Jordi Fernandez

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: Cleveland.com

Coaching searches in Cleveland are like road construction: There’s always something going on with either the Browns or Cavaliers.

This time it’s the Cavaliers searching to replace Larry Drew. General manager Koby Altman is running the search, and though he says he will look to outside candidates, it would not be a surprise if he ends up choosing someone who has past ties to the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers want to accelerate their rebuild after finishing 2018-19 at 19-63 – tied with Phoenix for second-worst record in the NBA – one year after playing in the NBA Finals a fourth straight time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Q by any other name: Cleveland's NBA arena has been rebranded, but what will its nickname be?

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The Rock?

The FieldHouse?

The Launchpad?

The newly named Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse eventually will get a nickname, though gaining one as simple as "The Q" might be a taller order than finding a little-used reserve who is as revered as the retiring Channing Frye.

Len Komoroski, the CEO of the Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, said he doesn't have a preference. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Realistic Contract Extensions For Clarkson, Thompson, And Dellavedova For Cavaliers

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

During Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman's end of season availability on Friday, quite a few things were discussed with the media about what is next for the team this summer. Among them included the team's upcoming head coaching search, the growth of Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman, the 2019 NBA Draft and a few impending roster decisions.

This summer, Nik Stauskas and Marquese Chriss will be unrestricted free agents and David Nwaba will be a restricted free agent for the Cavaliers. Out of the three, Stauskas and Nwaba are the most likely to be back in Cleveland this summer, with Nwaba landing a multi-year extension and Stauskas getting a team-friendly "prove it" deal. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson ($18.5 million), Brandon Knight ($15.6 million), Jordan Clarkson ($13.4 million), John Henson ($9.7 million) and Matthew Dellavedova ($9.6 million) will all be expiring contracts on July 1 - making them eligible for contract extensions with Cleveland. Altman left the door open on Friday on possibly extending a few of these players, but will likely not seriously engage in discussions until after the draft and a new coach is hired. - CLICK HERE to read full story.