Daily News - April 11, 2019

Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman always playing for something bigger -- carrying the Turkish flag and connecting millions in his country to Cleveland

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was Sunday afternoon, following the penultimate game of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2018-19 season and the day before his 24th birthday. Cedi Osman had just returned from the locker room to greet a special section of Turkish fans, about 70 of them, who had watched the game versus San Antonio and cheered on their homegrown star.

Then they started singing happy birthday. In Osman’s native language.

On this day, it wasn’t just anyone in attendance. A special occasion called for a special guest. Umut Acar, Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey, was leading the chorus. Acar has come to Cleveland to watch Osman play twice in the last two years. The pair have struck up a friendship and exchange texts every month.

Even when there isn’t enough time to watch the Cavaliers play in person, Acar’s eyes -- along with so many overseas in Turkey, Turkish Americans in Northeast Ohio and others all around the United States, are fixated on Osman. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Challenged by coach Larry Drew, Cavaliers’ young core faces crucial summer to improve

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — As Larry Drew addressed the Cavaliers on Tuesday night for what could have been the final time as their coach, he challenged them to use the next five months to improve.

That may not seem unusual for a team that finished 19-63, tied for the second-worst record in the league and tied for the fourth-worst finish in franchise history.

But even as the Cavs praised the development of rookie point guard Collin Sexton, forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman and center Ante Zizic, Drew knew a talent void remains. For the Cavs to speed up their return to relevance as they rebuild, they need a productive summer from their young core.

That’s why Drew called on the words he once heard from a former coach for his send-off.

“He challenged every player in the room to come back a different player,” Drew said. “Just be true to yourself and look in the mirror and truly say that you’re going to be better in this area when you come back the following season. Some guys, they can’t do it. They won’t do it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers: Breaking down a miserable season that saw Cleveland go from NBA Finals to draft lottery, and a look at what's next

Author: Rick Noland

Publication: Medina Gazette

“We’re still four-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, (you) ain’t got much to say. Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. … So until someone takes us down, there’s not much they can really say. ...

“We’re a playoff team. That’s realistic. Everyone that says playoffs is overachieving doesn’t know our squad and doesn’t believe in our squad. For us, we’re a playoff team. We just have to go out there, be ourselves and prove the naysayers wrong, which we will.” — Cavs center Tristan Thompson in the preseason.

Those words were typical Thompson tough talk prior to the start of the 2018-19 season. Today, following a 19-63 season that started with a six-game losing streak and ended with a 10-game skid, they seem downright blasphemous.

Thompson, of course, had no way of knowing the Cavs’ best player, Kevin Love, would injure his left foot/toe four games into the season and miss 50 straight games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

