Daily News- December 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Will Cleveland Cavaliers keep Tristan Thompson beyond the trade deadline? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Do you have a Cavs question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Chris? Submit it here or tweet @ChrisFedor.

Chris Fedor ✔ @ChrisFedor · Nov 23, 2019 Alright, well, it's that time again. Who has #Cavs questions for me? Send them here for the latest edition of Hey, Chris! Don't be shy!

216 Hoops @216Hoops Hey Chris, I’ve seen tons of rumors about Love getting traded but haven’t heard anything about Tristan. Seems like his rim running and defense could be useful to some contenders. Have you heard about any interest in TT? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

‘Vintage Cavs,’ part 2: Gordon Gund, Joe Tait and seeing the game (book excerpt)

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

In his new book, “Vintage Cavs,” Terry Pluto looks back at the Cavaliers of the Cleveland Arena and Richfield Coliseum era. It’s the story of the Cavs from Austin Carr to World B. Free to "Hot Rod” Williams, Mark Price and others. This excerpt is the second in a series of four appearing in The Plain Dealer and on Cleveland.com.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Gordon Gund bought the Cavaliers in 1983, the first major decision he made after retaining general manager Harry Weltman was about Joe Tait.

“Gordon, we need to bring back Joe,” said Weltman. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin’ to myself about coaching, losing, rookies

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers head into the weekend with a 5-14 record:

Question: A few weeks ago, you wrote a Cavs column under the headline “How come these guys don’t stink?" Do you care to revise?

Answer: The Cavs opened the season with a 4-5 record, and they are 1-9 since then. They are 4-3 vs. teams under .500 this season, and 1-12 vs. teams with winning records. - CLICK HERE to read full story.