Daily News - November 14, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat, Game 11 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) will open a two-game homestand against the Miami Heat (7-3) on Thursday night.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Heat 126-110 in Miami on March 8.

Cavs minute: During the Cavs’ recent three-game road trip, which saw them go 2-1, they outscored opponents by an average of 11.0 points. … Cleveland has held its three previous opponents (Washington, New York and Philadelphia) to an average of 18.7 points in the fourth quarter. … The Cavs recorded at least 10 steals for the third straight game Tuesday in Philadelphia. … The last time they registered 10 steals in four consecutive was November 2012. … Kevin Love is six defensive rebounds away from passing Larry Nance Sr. for the eighth-most defensive boards in franchise history. … Tristan Thompson has totaled 165 points, 114 rebounds, 23 assists and 14 blocks, becoming one of two players in Cavaliers history to record at least 150 points, 100 rebounds, 20 assists and 10 blocks through the first 10 games, joining Brad Daugherty who accomplished that in 1991-92. … Jordan Clarkson tallied 20 points in Tuesday’s loss. … Clarkson now has 54 games with at least 20 points off the bench since coming into the league in 2014-15, which is the third-most behind Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford. … Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. is a perfect 14-of-14 from the free throw line this season -- the only rookie with 14-plus free throw attempts without a miss. ... Collin Sexton has reached double figures in 33 straight games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How a trip to D.C. museum and a three-game road trip help elevate Cavs’ team chemistry

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

PHILADELPHIA — Darius Garland remembers learning about Emmett Till — a 14-year-old African-American boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 — when he was in school; he was in college at Vanderbilt less than a year ago.

But he’s always been interested in history, so when he heard that the Cavs planned to take a trip to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington last week, he was curious to learn more. He had never heard of the museum, but was excited about the chance to experience it.

“It was just eye-opening just to see all the different things that our people had to go through like 300 years ago,” he said.

The Cavs embarked on a three-game road trip that stretched over six days and three cities and ended in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. A morning practice Thursday put them at their first stop in Washington, where they had an extra activity planned outside of the usual practices, shootaround and game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Happy Returns

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: cleveland.com

People don’t expect much from us, so we have to keep showing everyone and show the rest of the league that when you play against us, you’re going to come for a dogfight, and that starts with me and Kevin.”

That’s Tristan Thompson after Tuesday night’s tough loss to the Sixers – with the Wine & Gold a few centimeters to the left from sweeping a three-game road trip. They didn’t get the win, but they are beginning to open some eyes around the league. - CLICK HERE to read full story.